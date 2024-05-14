Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HES. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Stock Performance

HES opened at $159.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.04. Hess has a 1 year low of $124.27 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,071.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

