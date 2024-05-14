iPower (NYSE:IPW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:IPW opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About iPower

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

