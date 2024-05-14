Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT Raised to $42.00 at Scotiabank

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.30.

NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $39.79 on Friday. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.81.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $441,445,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $441,445,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Wall sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $228,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,107,228.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,095,803 shares of company stock worth $442,051,135 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinetik by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

