TD Cowen Cuts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $859.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $862.00 to $859.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $869.76.

Get Equinix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EQIX

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of EQIX opened at $776.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $791.29 and its 200-day moving average is $803.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix has a 12 month low of $672.88 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.