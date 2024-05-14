Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Up 48.5% in April

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the April 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $128,588.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,175.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $128,588.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,175.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hans Jorg Hunziker sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $38,913.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,395 shares of company stock valued at $849,747. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at $308,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter worth $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 0.9 %

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $64.18 on Tuesday. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $66.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $408.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WLFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.