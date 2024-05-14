ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Up 48.7% in April

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the April 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 113.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

Shares of ACSAF stock opened at C$41.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.42. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 52-week low of C$31.93 and a 52-week high of C$44.46.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

