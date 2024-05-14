Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.6 days.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $59.19.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

