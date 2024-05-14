Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.6 days.
Anglo American Platinum Price Performance
Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $59.19.
About Anglo American Platinum
