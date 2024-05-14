HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of TYRA opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $971.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $20.67.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 442,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,728 shares of company stock worth $94,716 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 140,833 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

