Sidus Space (SIDU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sidus Space Stock Performance

SIDU stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Sidus Space has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Sidus Space in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

