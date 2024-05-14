Navigator (NVGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts expect Navigator to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator Stock Up 1.1 %

NVGS stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Navigator has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Navigator’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVGS shares. StockNews.com cut Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Navigator

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.