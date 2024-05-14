Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.05.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.