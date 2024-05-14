Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.66 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 10,650 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $29,607.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,617,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,559.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 71,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $189,703.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,600,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,244.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 118,300 shares of company stock worth $318,654 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

