Northland Power (NPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.54 per share for the quarter.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of C$626.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$614.15 million.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The stock has a market cap of C$5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.79. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$30.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

NPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.79.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

