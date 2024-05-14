XOS (XOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect XOS to post earnings of ($2.19) per share for the quarter. XOS has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 170.35% and a negative return on equity of 115.89%. On average, analysts expect XOS to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XOS Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XOS stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOS. Wedbush increased their target price on XOS to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised shares of XOS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

XOS Company Profile

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles.

