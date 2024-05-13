iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $185.38

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.38 and last traded at $183.67, with a volume of 507930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $184.62.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.72. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTUM. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.