Theory Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,019,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after buying an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.52 on Monday, hitting $518.78. The stock had a trading volume of 274,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,557. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $384.61 and a one year high of $536.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $513.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.26. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

