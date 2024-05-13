Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $981,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 143.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

VTWO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.76. 1,186,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $65.39 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

