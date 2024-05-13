Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,204,000 after acquiring an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 34,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $356.72. 2,049,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,924. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $353.59 and its 200-day moving average is $307.12. The company has a market cap of $174.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

