Boston Partners Grows Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Boston Partners increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,299,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $182,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WMS traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.02. The company had a trading volume of 331,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,117. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $176.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.56.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

