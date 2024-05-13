Boston Partners Has $186.82 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.32% of AON worth $186,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,069,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3,153.1% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,914 shares of company stock valued at $16,915,360 in the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.35. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.