Boston Partners Sells 456,926 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,909,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456,926 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.59% of RB Global worth $194,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in RB Global by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,043,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,834,000 after acquiring an additional 133,706 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in RB Global by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RB Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,951,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in RB Global by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.37. 940,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,881. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.78.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $871,269.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James increased their target price on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

