Theory Financial LLC Has $694,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Theory Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8,294.4% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 76,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,365,000 after acquiring an additional 75,230 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,828,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,838,000 after acquiring an additional 388,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $523.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,624. The stock has a market cap of $451.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $515.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

