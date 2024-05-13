DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.62

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €41.62 ($44.75) and last traded at €41.88 ($45.03), with a volume of 85989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €41.62 ($44.75).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.75.

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

