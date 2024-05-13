AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($50.24) price target on the stock.

AFC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AFC Energy stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 20.60 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,958. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.49. AFC Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 11.18 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £153.97 million, a PE ratio of -1,030.00 and a beta of 2.42.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

