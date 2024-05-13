AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

AFC Energy (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($50.24) price target on the stock.
AFC Energy Stock Performance
Shares of AFC Energy stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 20.60 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,958. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.49. AFC Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 11.18 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 24 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £153.97 million, a PE ratio of -1,030.00 and a beta of 2.42.
AFC Energy Company Profile
