iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 4.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $57,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.30. 648,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,070. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $282.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

