Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Increases By 52.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the April 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 146,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,632. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

