Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Increases By 52.1%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTOGet Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the April 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APTO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 146,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,632. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.36. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTOGet Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

