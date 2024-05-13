Short Interest in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Increases By 45.6%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,300 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the April 15th total of 371,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apyx Medical

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apyx Medical Trading Down 4.7 %

Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 140,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,229. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.10. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 76.16% and a negative net margin of 45.20%. The company had revenue of $10.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

