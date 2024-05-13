Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the April 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,186. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Get Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.1875 dividend. This represents a $8.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 108.16%. This is a boost from Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.