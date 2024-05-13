ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Short Interest Down 60.0% in April

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 104,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $1,630,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 85.1% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 192,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 88,505 shares in the last quarter. 48.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ARYD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring North American or European companies in the life sciences and medical technology sectors.

