Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ASMB traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,302. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ASMB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on Assembly Biosciences

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.