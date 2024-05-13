Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
Algoma Steel Group stock remained flat at $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,085. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
