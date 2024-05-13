Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.00

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

