McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.98. 636,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,939. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day moving average of $171.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.