Gratus Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 76,174 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,677.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,300,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $141,651,000 after buying an additional 2,171,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 172,614 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,930 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $142,237,000 after buying an additional 880,723 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,186 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,972,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,598,063. The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.