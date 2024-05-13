NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $7.22 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.76 billion and approximately $465.81 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.22 or 0.00011522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00051378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00018852 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,190,583,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,749,667 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,190,482,470 with 1,071,096,711 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.61841288 USD and is down -5.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $254,218,099.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

