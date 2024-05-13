Oxen Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.34 million and $7,265.96 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,629.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.00695306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.27 or 0.00128174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009435 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00041762 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00063538 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00214554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00097761 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,889,449 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

