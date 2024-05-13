59,186 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Bought by Eq LLC

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

QUAL traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,361 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.00.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

