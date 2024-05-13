Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s 9th Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,407. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.12. The firm has a market cap of $387.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

