Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 121,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,255. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $77.17 and a twelve month high of $105.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

