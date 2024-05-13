Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,821. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $258.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.46 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

