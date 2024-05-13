Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 431,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Equinix by 277.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,493,000 after purchasing an additional 90,705 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Equinix by 54.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 254,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,871,000 after buying an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $48,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $19.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $776.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,753. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $791.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $803.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $672.88 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Equinix

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.