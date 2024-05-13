Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,475,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 78,725 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.35% of Gentex worth $178,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 258,476 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,034. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

