Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.94.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.56. 1,540,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,609. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

