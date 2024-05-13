Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,189 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EWY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.03. 2,039,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485,037. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

