Boston Partners Makes New Investment in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 881,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of NICE by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 528,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,650 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 907,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113,170 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of NICE by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 89,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 47,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in NICE by 46.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 100,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NICE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.09.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.55. The company had a trading volume of 382,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,790. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $149.54 and a twelve month high of $270.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

