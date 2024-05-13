Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Increased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,153,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,526,000 after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,846. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.42. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

