Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $616.59. 2,083,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,590. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.61 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $265.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.