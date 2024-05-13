Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Boston Partners increased its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938,541 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of Frontdoor worth $200,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,326,000 after buying an additional 413,393 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,984,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,881,000 after acquiring an additional 197,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 1,152.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after purchasing an additional 936,209 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,405,000 after purchasing an additional 46,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $36.26. 554,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.