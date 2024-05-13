iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.15

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.15 and last traded at $102.93, with a volume of 221280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $97.20.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.