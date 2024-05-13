Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) EVP Sumit Sadana Sells 13,239 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sumit Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 13th, Sumit Sadana sold 12,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $1,476,120.00.
Micron Technology Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of MU stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,636,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,896,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $130.54.
Micron Technology Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.
Institutional Trading of Micron Technology
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
